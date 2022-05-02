“I’m so sorry” - Odell Beckham Jr. apologizes for falsely reporting Deebo Samuel being traded to Patriots

Deebo Samuel being traded to the New England Patriots is false, according to the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver. Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted out the 49ers wideout was heading to New England. This is what he wrote:

“Breakinnnngg NEWSSS @19problemz to the @Patriots WTFFFFFFFFFFFF”

Beckham Jr. apologized in a subsequent tweet:

“To Twitter world! I’m so sorrry I love @19problemz and giving him hell problem causing more problems! I can’t help it! Deeebo news gon break on its own.”

Odell Beckham Jr @obj I love To Twitter world ! I’m so sorrryI love @19problemz and giving him hell problem causing more problems! I can’t help it ! Deeebo news gon break on its own To Twitter world ! I’m so sorrry 😭😭 I love @19problemz and giving him hell problem causing more problems! I can’t help it ! Deeebo news gon break on its own

Samuel was not all that happy about this and decided to respond to the tweet about the false report, saying:

“At this point bruh bored”

Deebo @19problemz At this point bruh bored At this point bruh bored

The initial tweet came as the 2022 NFL was about to come to a close with the final pick of the draft, also known as Mr. Irrelevant.

Two of the NFL’s best insiders, Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero, were quick to close the door on the San Francisco wideout to Patriots rumors:

Currently, Beckham Jr. is a free agent who played the 2021 season with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. In Super Bowl 56 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, he suffered a torn ACL in the second quarter of the game. Before his injury, the receiver had two receptions for 52 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Beckham Jr. joined the Rams during the 2021 season after being cut by the Cleveland Browns in November last year. During the regular season, he played in eight games for Los Angeles, catching 27 passes, 305 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel requested a trade from San Francisco, which came as a surprise to head coach Kyle Shanahan. The head coach said that losing a player of his caliber wouldn’t help the team and looked at it from all perspectives:

“You’ll consider anything. You want to help your organization any way you can. Losing a player like Deebo, it’s hard to see how that helps your organization, so you try to look into all the aspects of it, what people were willing to do and nothing was even remotely close to what we thought would be fair for the 49ers.”

The team didn’t move Samuel during the draft as both sides look to hopefully work things out before the start of the 2022 season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe