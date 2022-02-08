"Look up the word 'cool' in the dictionary there should be a picture of him" - OBJ believes Joe Burrow will be one of the NFL's greats

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has heaped praise on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The pair are slated to collide in the NFL's Super Bowl on Sunday and the 29-year-old receiver is a fan of the second-year quarterback.

Beckham Jr. was attending a press conference as part of the build-up to the Super Bowl when the topic of the Bengals quarterback came up. The star wideout stated that you can't help but like him and thinks that the Bengals quarterback is destined to be an NFL great.

"The guy is smooth. ... You can't help but like this guy," Beckham Jr. said.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Odell Beckham Jr. on Joe Burrow: "I think if you look up the word 'cool' in the dictionary there should just be a picture of him. He's going to be one of the greats. I really believe that."

“I think if you look up the word ‘cool’ in the dictionary there should just be a picture of him. He’s going to be one of the greats. I really believe that," he finished.

Andrew Jones @TWDTV1



"I think he will be one of the greats. He is definitely COOL, for sure." Odell Beckham Jr on Joe Burrow.

Burrow leds the Bengals to Super Bowl in second NFL season

Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals could be considered the feel-good story of the NFL playoffs. The team has been written off time and time again, yet they still continued to fight adversity and are now in the Super Bowl.

After suffering an ACL injury last season, Burrow had to watch from the sidelines and this season he has taken it upon himself to put the team on his back at times and has led them through troubled waters.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy



JOE BURROW HITS TYLER BOYD DEEEP FOR THE TOUCHDOWN

JOE BURROW HITS TYLER BOYD DEEEP FOR THE TOUCHDOWN

The 25-year-old quarterback finished the regular season with 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions as the Bengals won their division and has led his team as they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs en route to an unlikely Super Bowl appearance.

Standing in the way of the Bengals are the red-hot Los Angeles Rams, led by Matthew Stafford. Just like last year, one team will be "hosting" the Super Bowl on their home field.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers did it last season and now the Rams will do it this time around at SoFi Stadium. The much vaunted defensive front of Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller will be charged with making Burrow uncomfortable in the pocket.

It would be a true Cinderella story should the Bengals hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night. After a 2020 season that saw the team win just four games, they are now playing in the biggest game on the NFL calendar.

Beckham Jr. stated it is hard not to like the Bengals quarterback, but come Sunday, he will be hoping that the 25-year-old has an off game as he is the one standing between Beckham Jr. and a Super Bowl ring.

Edited by Adam Dickson