"Been through every storm with us" - Maxx Crosby's wife Rachel gives shout-out to Raiders DE's agent for support

On Wednesday, Maxx Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, making him one of the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL. His wife, Rachel, took a moment to recognize someone behind the scenes, his agent, CJ LaBoy.

Rachel shared an Instagram story praising LaBoy, calling him “the man behind the scenes” who had “been through every storm with us."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @rachelr_crosby)

Her post came after ESPN NFL shared a viral side-by-side photo comparing Crosby and LaBoy in 2019, when Crosby first joined the Raiders, to now in 2025, when he secured his record-breaking deal.

The pictures showed how far they had come, with the caption:

“How it started VS. How it’s going 🔥.”

CJ LaBoy is a seasoned NFL agent currently serving as a Senior Vice President at Wasserman. He has represented stars like Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett.

Since being drafted by the Raiders in 2019, Crosby has made the Pro Bowl four times. His new contract includes $91.5 million in guaranteed money.

After Maxx Crosby’s big contract extension, his wife, Rachel Crosby also shared a special message on Instagram. She posted a family photo and wrote:

"Earned, not given. You are relentless. Proud is an understatement. Ella & I love you so much 🖤🦅."

Maxx Crosby and his wife Rachel Crosby are college sweethearts

Maxx Crosby met Rachel in 2016 at Eastern Michigan University, where the NFL star played football and Rachel played soccer. The couple got engaged in 2022 during a trip to Utah and welcomed their daughter, Ella Rose, on October 13, 2022.

They tied the knot on March 4, 2023, at Cascata Golf Club in Nevada.

Taking to Instagram, Rachel shared pictures from her wedding and captioned the post with the date.

Rachel has been a strong support for Maxx, especially in his journey to sobriety. He credits her for helping him change his life for the better.

