  "Been through a lot of things with him": Andy Reid opens up about Travis Kelce's heated altercation with Chiefs HC

"Been through a lot of things with him": Andy Reid opens up about Travis Kelce's heated altercation with Chiefs HC

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 22, 2025 17:08 GMT
Andy Reid opens up about Travis Kelce's heated altercation with Chiefs HC - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Chiefs got off the mark for the season after a dominant 22-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. However, the win has been overshadowed by Travis Kelce's heated altercation with coach Andy Reid.

Travis Kelce seemingly struggled in the first half of their Week 3 clash, and after one of the final drives of the half, he was involved in a heated exchange with Reid on the sidelines.

Reid confronted Kelce as he walked off the field and bumped his shoulder into the star tight end while the duo exchanged heated words.

However, after the game, Reid downplayed any talks of a confrontation between them, praising the veteran tight end for his "passion."

also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Don’t make too much of it," Reid said of the 'scuffle.' "He’s a passionate guy, and I love that part. I’ve been through a lot of things with him, so that’s all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game. That’s what I love. It’s an emotional game, so I’ll take it.”
Reid also said that the passion was missing in the second quarter, praising Kelce's ability to manage it.

"I’m OK with that," Reid said. "We didn’t have enough of it in the second quarter. It wasn’t where we needed it to be, so, within reason, he knows when to back off the pedal and knows when to push it too.”
Patrick Mahomes reflected on Andy Reid and Travis Kelce's viral moment

Kelce and Reid shared a similar moment during the Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs tight end had vented his frustration by screaming at Reid on the sideline in the second quarter of the Week 2 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes didn't see the viral exchange during Sunday's win, but said they "love each other."

"He's a guy that loves it," Mahomes said of Kelce. "That's what's made him so great. I know they love each other. That's what you want out of the greats."

Kelce didn't have his best against the Giants, much like Mahomes, and Chiefs fans will be hoping for a much better showing when Kansas City hosts the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

Chaitanya Prakash

