"Before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift there was C.J. Beathard": Singer's viral picture with Jaguars QB leaves NFL fans stunned

Taylor Swift fans might now love Travis Kelce, but there was a time when C.J. Beathard had captured the Swifties' hearts. The current Jacksonville Jaguars backup was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft in the third round. At that time, it was noted that he had taken an adorable picture with the singer.

On Monday Night Football, C.J. Beathard came back into prominence again. After Trevor Lawrence, the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, had to leave the field because of a suspected ankle injury, he had to step in for the final drive in regulation time. He did well to get them in the field goal range to tie the game and take it into overtime. He nearly clinched a win in extra time as well, but a deep pass to set up first-and-goal was nullified due to an offensive holding call.

The Bengals ended up winning the game but not before his photo with Taylor Swift had resurfaced. It begs the question if her fans now will have divided loyalties given that the Jaguars are fighting with Travis Kelce and the Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC and have an identical 8-4 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans lose their minds over C.J. Beathard's picture with Travis Kelce's current girlfriend

NFL fans could not help but comment on the resurgent picture that was doing the rounds on social media. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to re-up the photograph and give their own comments on the matter. Fans even wondered whether Taylor Swift will choose to watch C.J. Beathard take on the Cleveland Browns next week or Travis Kelce battle the Buffalo Bills. Here are some of the best comments on the platform.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jaguars QB likely to have met Taylor Swift through his father's connections

The notion of any romantic involvement between C.J. Beathard and Taylor Swift is, of course, limited to social media. What is more probable is that they met through the Jaguars quarterback's father Casey Beathard, who is a country music songwriter.

Expand Tweet

The Beathard family looks to be equally divided between country music and football as Casey's other son is artist Tucker Beathard. On the other hand, the current quarterback's grandfather Bobby Beathard was an NFL general manager, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. His teams went to seven Super Bowls and won four of them. The first franchise to appear was in Super Bowl I in 1966 were the Kansas City Chiefs, the very same team that Travis Kelce plays in today.