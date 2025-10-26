"Being allergic to being good at football": NFL fans react as Tua Tagovailoa gets added injury report with an illness ahead of Falcons game

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 26, 2025 15:08 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Tua Tagovailoa gets added injury report with an illness ahead of Falcons game (image credit: IMAGN)

The Miami Dolphins added Tua Tagovailoa to their injury list on Sunday, just hours before their Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons. However, he is not expected to sit the game out.

Although the quarterback was listed as ill, Miami did not designate him as injured, so he'll likely start at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"The #Dolphins added QB Tua Tagovailoa to the injury report with an illness but will have no game status designation. He’ll start against the #Falcons," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted.
Fans shared their reactions to the news.

"Funny because watching him play every week makes me sick. The irony," one fan said.
"His illness is being allergic to being good at football," another fan said.
"Tua is sick of winning," one fan wrote.
"Did he watch his own tape? And that’s why he got sick," a fan commented.
"Flu game. 150 yards 3 INT 🤕," another fan wrote.
"Why bother adding him if he is playing? Who cares," one fan tweeted.
Tagovailoa's postgame remarks on Oct. 12 and his recent performances have been criticized. However, he remains the Dolphins' starting quarterback, with veteran free agent signing Zach Wilson and seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers serving as his backups.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel insists Tua Tagovailoa will remain the Dolphins' starter

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made it clear that he still has faith in Tua Tagovailoa despite the team's 1-6 start and mounting internal pressure.

A day after the Dolphins' 31-6 Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns, McDaniel spoke about the team's quarterback situation. He highlighted that if Tagovailoa doesn't get hurt, he will continue to be the QB1.

"He's going to take the snaps this week and he's going to be our starter," McDaniel told reporters on Monday. "And my expectation is that we don't throw 10 picks."
Tagovailoa had another disappointing performance, completing 12 passes for 100 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. In seven games this season, he has thrown 11 touchdowns while recording a league-high 10 interceptions.

It is going to be difficult for the Dolphins to trade or cut Tagovailoa. He is in the first season of his four-year contract extension worth $212 million, including $167 million guaranteed.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
