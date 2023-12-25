"Belichick intentionally f**king the draft order on his way out": Patriots fans in disbelief as team pulls 26-23 win on SNF

Patriots fans are convinced that their latest 26-23 win over Broncos is a masterplan by Bill Belichick to rob their franchise of a good draft position. In a terrible season, when they have long been out of playoff contention even before it was mathematically confirmed, New England seems to have found a new lease of life recently.

That this has come after reports emerged that owner Robert Kraft has decided to move on from Bill Belichick after this season was not not lost on the fans. Over the last three weeks, the Patriots are 2-1. They have defeated two postseason contenders from the AFC, dealing an almost fatal blow to both teams' chances.

Two week ago, they went to Pittsburgh and defeated the Steelers on the road. And now in Mile High City, they have come up with a win against the Denver Broncos. In each game, Bill Belichick has outsmarted two coaches who used to jostle with him in prior years for championship rings: Mike Tomlin and Sean Payton.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans believe that Bill Belichick wants Patriots to fall down the draft as an act of sabotage

With their latest upturn in form after being eliminated from playoff contention and reports of the head coach being fired, the Patriots fans are convinced that Bill Belichick wants to sabotage their draft position on the way out.

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

They took to X, fomerly known as Twitter, to give their views on the whole affair. Here are some of the best responses from the platform.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Do Patriots really need a QB in the draft?

All this hand-wringing about the draft position comes because the New England Patriots are desperate to find Tom Brady's successor. They want to be in a position towards the top of the draft to get the best quarterback out of the draft class and build the future around him.

But a question must now be asked whether Bailey Zappe, who has engineered the upturn in fortunes on the field, should be given a chance to stay on, irrespective of whether Bill Belichick stays or goes. The concern there, though, is that Mac Jones looked good in his rookie year and made the Pro Bowl, only to regress from there.

With players like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye available, the Patriots would want to go down that route. But there is no guarantee there either. The Carolina Panthers ended up with Bryce Young as their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and sit with the worst record in the league this season.

Kyler Murray or Matthew Stafford? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16