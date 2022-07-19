"He was a regular degular" - Former NFL star shockingly claims Bill Belichick did nothing remarkable to establish Patriots dynasty

Former Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy isn't much of a Bill Belichick fan. Since retiring, McCoy has taken every opportunity he gets to take a shot at the future Hall of Fame head coach.

Back in January, the former running back predicted that Belichick would never win another Super Bowl. He recounted a story about meeting Patriots owner Robert Kraft at a party, where Kraft told him he partly blamed the head coach for Brady's departure.

McCoy didn't finish there, proceeding to label him a cheat. The former backfield star has now taken it one step further with his latest comments.

He claimed the illustrious head coach did "nothing remarkable" concerning the establishment of the Patriots dynasty, which recorded six Super Bowl victories.

Speaking on the I am Athlete podcast, McCoy had the following to say:

"Every week we talked about this on a radio show before Belichick got with the Patriots. In my opinion, he was a regular deguler. Every week we talked about this on a radio show, right?"

He continued to elaborate on the coach's insignificance:

"Then it got right. He got a little love for Parcells. So he wrote that cocktail. Anyway, this dude go to the Patriots. He had all these Hall of Fame greats on defense. He gets the best player I've ever seen play football, Tom Brady."

Is Bill Belichick overrated?

McCoy is certainly correct when he says Tom Brady is the greatest player of all time, and any coach would be lucky to have him. However, only two other players featured in more than three of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl triumphs. They were tight end Rob Gronkowski and kicker Adam Vinatieri.

This supports the fact that Bill Belichick was possibly involved in the creation of two separate Patriots dynasties. Such a possibility perhaps invalidates McCoy's comments referring to Belichick being handed a superstar defense to go alongside the GOAT.

When the veteran head coach eventually decides to retire, he will statistically be the most successful head coach in modern NFL history. Should his Patriots achieve eight wins this upcoming season, he would surpass Don Shula's record for the most wins by an NFL head coach.

The coach will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Fame entrant. He should be the center of any conversation regarding the greatest head coach of all time, with six Super Bowl triumphs already to his name. These achievements make McCoy's comments all the more mystifying. However, there are perhaps some who agree with his sentiments.

