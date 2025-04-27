Jalen Milroe was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks with the 92nd overall pick. This means that every other team had a chance to pick him at some point and many of them had multiple opportunties to do so.

The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback apparently took note of this and was well aware that 31 teams passed on him during the draft. He reportedly had a message for all of them according to the SportsCenter Instagram account, via the Seahawks.

Milroe stated:

"Belt to a**."

Jalen Milroe is seemingly excited to potentially make all of the teams that passed on him this year. He was the fourth quarterback taken following Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and Tyler Shough, but he apparently believes that he should have been selected higher than that.

The dual-threat superstar was one of the best overall rushing quarterbacks in the entire country during his college football career. He rushed for 1,257 yards and 32 touchdowns across his final two seasons with Alabama. He also did so against some of the best defensive players in the nation in the highly competitive SEC.

His intriguing upside likely contributed to why he was picked before Shedeur Sanders, despite having a lower draft grade from just about everyone around the NFL. His dynamic skillset could result in Milroe being superstar at some point, and while he could prove the doubters wrong, his path to playing time is a bit complicated this year.

Jalen Milroe rookie outlook with Seahawks

Jalen Milroe

Like most of the quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the excpetion of probably just Cam Ward, Jalen Milroe will have to battle for playing time during his rookie season. The Seattle Seahawks have already signed Sam Darnold during the free agency period, so there's no guarantee that Milroe will get his opportunity to start this year.

He can surely earn a chance to do so if he is impressive enough during training camp, especially consdiering his absolutely elite upside as a rusher from the position. Even if he doesn't earn the starting role right away, Darnold will liekly need to perform well if he wants to hold onto it.

Darnold turned in an impressive 14-3 record with the Minnesota Vikings last year, but severely struggled to find consistency in most of his other NFL seasons. It will be interesting to see if he unlocked his potential, but if he regresses back to what he was previously, Jalen Milroe will be waiting for hi opportunity to potentially replace him.

