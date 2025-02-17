Ben Cleveland arrested: Ravens OL faces trouble over DUI in Milledgeville, Georgia

Ben Cleveland was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) last week. The Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman reportedly drove his truck twice over the blood alcohol content (BAC) limit.

According to TMZ, the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office documents show the 26-year-old player was driving in Milledgeville, Georgia. The incident occurred on February 12, and Cleveland was allegedly pulled over around 10:25 p.m.

The Ravens player was apparently driving in an erratic manner, and the authorities said Cleveland admitted to having consumed "approximately 3-4 beers."

More details on Ben Cleveland getting arrested

Cleveland, who has featured in 54 games for the Ravens in the last four seasons, also failed one field sobriety test. On the Breathalyzer, he blew a .178, which is double the legal limit (0.08).

Following his transfer to a nearby jail, Cleveland received two citations:

1. DUI 2. Failure to maintain lanes

The Ravens drafted the Georgia product with the 94th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, he has started seven games for the franchise in four seasons.

This is a developing story; further details will be added once they are made available.

Ben Cleveland contract details

After getting drafted by the AFC North franchise, Cleveland signed a four-year, $4.82 million contract. According to Spotrac, the Ravens guard has made a total of $4.719 million in career earnings.

He is currently an unrestricted free agent, and could potentially leave Baltimore in the offseason. So far, the Ravens have not made any statement regarding the situation.

