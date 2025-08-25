Ben DiNucci heartbroken after being cut by Falcons, 1 week after signing with Atlanta

This is a crucial time for all the NFL teams. They are finalizing their 53-man rosters for the upcoming season. And as is the nature of the sport, not everyone is going to make the cut. One of the most prominent names to be left out of the Atlanta Falcons roster is former XFL quarterback Ben DiNucci.DiNucci started his NFL career in 2020. The quarterback was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round. After having a decent first year with the franchise, he was waived by the Cowboys in 2021. In 2022, the 28-year-old joined the XFL side Seattle Sea Dragons. He started 10 games for the team, and with a 7-3 record, he got the Sea Dragons a playoff berth that year. However, he was released from his contract in May 2023.DiNucci found his way back into the NFL by joining the Denver Broncos a day later. After a few short stints with teams like the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints, the QB was signed by the Falcons on August 15, 2025. However, sadly DiNucci was one again released on Saturday.The young quarterback took to Instagram to react to the heartbreaking news. He noted how he was released from the NFL for the seventh time and wrote:&quot;Not many beers better than the airport &quot;I just got cut from the NFL for the 7th time&quot; beer.&quot; Trust me, you wouldn't understand.&quot;Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer Falcons quarterback Ben DiNucci once talked about buying an XFL franchiseBack in 2024, in the midst of things not working out for him as a player, Ben DiNucci enquired about buying an XFL franchise. The QB had his eyes set on purchasing Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson's former team, the Seattle Sea Dragons. As noted above, DiNucci played for the $15,000,000 worth team back in 2022-2023.DiNucci wanted to revive the Seattle side and bring them back. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the QB wrote:&quot;Asking for a friend. What would it cost to buy @XFLSeaDragons and bring them back next year? @TheUFL I’m trying to be owner, president, coach, and QB.&quot;While his aspirations of playing in the NFL again haven't worked out, it will be interesting to see what DiNucci does going forward.