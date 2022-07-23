"They’re treated so special, they’re coddled at a young age" - Ben Roethlisberger believes NFL players of today care about themselves and not enough about the team

Ben Roethlisberger doesn't believe that players today care enough about the team and instead are more worried about their individual success. He said as much to Steelers beat writer Ron Cook in a recent interview.

Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress 2021 Kyler Murray 24 TD 10 INT 3787 yards

2021 Ben Roethlisberger 22 TD 10 INT 3740 yards



$230 million for one guy. Glue factory for the other. 2021 Kyler Murray 24 TD 10 INT 3787 yards2021 Ben Roethlisberger 22 TD 10 INT 3740 yards$230 million for one guy. Glue factory for the other.

The former quarterback feels the game has changed because the league is now me-first instead of team-first like it was when he first entered the league:

“I feel like the game has changed. I feel like the people have changed in a sense. Maybe it’s because I got spoiled when I came in. The team was so important. It was all about the team. Now, it’s about me and this, that and the other."

Roethlisberger blamed social media and how well players are treated in college:

“I might be standing on a soapbox a little bit, but that’s my biggest takeaway from when I started to the end. It turned from a team-first to a me-type attitude. It was hard. It’s hard for these young guys, too. Social media. They’re treated so well in college."

Roethlisberger believes it has gotten worse with the newly implemented NIL rules that have enabled players to get paid off their name, image, and likeness. These college athletes bring home NFL-type paydays before even reaching the league. According to the Steelers QB, his college coach Terry Hoeppner and NFL coach Bill Cowher didn't do anything of that sort for him:

"Now, this new NIL stuff, which is unbelievable. They’re treated so special. They’re coddled at a young age because college coaches need them to win, too. I know coach [Terry] Hoeppner never coddled me [at Miami of Ohio]. Neither did [Bill] Cowher.”

BigBen7.com @_BigBen7 "The Steelers will open training camp Tuesday without Roethlisberger for the first time in 18 years. Like just about everybody else in Pittsburgh, he’s eager to see who is going to replace him." post-gazette.com/sports/ron-coo… "The Steelers will open training camp Tuesday without Roethlisberger for the first time in 18 years. Like just about everybody else in Pittsburgh, he’s eager to see who is going to replace him." post-gazette.com/sports/ron-coo…

Ben Roethlisberger believes ex-Steelers GM Kevin Colbert forced him out

Ben Roethlisberger retired from the NFL this offseason after 18 seasons in Pittsburgh. He shed some light in the same interview on why he is not going to play for two full decades in the league:

"It was mostly (former Steelers general manager) Kevin (Colbert). He was ready to move on. I think Mike (Tomlin) was a little ready to move on, but I think he was OK with me coming back. I think Mr. (Art) Rooney really wanted me to come back last year to play."

With Roethlisberger now retired, the Steelers turned to Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett to stabilize the position in 2022 and beyond. The jury is out on whether either will be the true heir apparent to the QB1 role in the 'Steel City.'

