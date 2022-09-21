"I hate it because I don’t think it’s fair"- Ben Roethlisberger critical of Steelers fans over this criticism regarding the QB situation 

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired at the end of last season. He was the quarterback for the Steelers from 2004 until then. Following his retirement, the Steelers brought in former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and also drafted Kenny Pickett. Trubisky was given the nod ahead of rookie Pickett to start the season as the starting quarterback for the franchise.

The Steelers won their opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals with Trubisky under center. However, the offense was not inspiring and then the Week 2 loss against the New England Patriots was very disappointing. The Steelers fans present at the stadium booed quarterback Trubisky and gave an indication that they already want local boy Kenny Pickett as the team's quarterback.

Ben Roethlisberger wasn't happy with the reaction of Steelers fans towards Trubisky. He condemned them and hopes for better treatment from them for the quarterback. Here's what Roethlisberger had to say about the situation:

"I don't think it is fair that it happened to Mitch because I wouldn't blame Mitch for the performance. I don't think that he deserved the fans getting on him. I hate it for Mitch because I don't think it's fair."

Trubisky is expected to start for Pittsburgh going forward. However, if his performances don't improve, we will see Pickett making his NFL debut sooner rather than later.

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers a better team without Ben Roethlisberger?

Ben Roethlisberger is an NFL legend, having led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories. But in recent years, as he aged, his performances declined, and the Steelers slowed down to a degree.

With two much younger quarterbacks in the form of Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, the Steelers' offense has a new dynamism. When necessary, they can run the ball with their quarterback. With a mobile quarterback, coach Mike Tomlin can work wonders, just as he did in Roethlisberger's early years.

A lot of Steelers fans think the playcalling has to change. They are frustrated with the lack of innovation and passes thrown down the field. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada may have to be more aggressive to give Pittsburgh a better chance at winning.

It's unclear at this point whether Trubisky or Pickett is the Steelers' long-term solution at quarterback. The current Steelers roster is on par or slightly better than last year's, giving them another shot at a Wild Card berth in the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see who ends the season as the Steelers quarterback. The pressure is mounting on Trubisky with Pickett waiting for his chance.

