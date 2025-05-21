Ben Roethlisberger drops surprising win-loss prediction for Steelers with Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have become one of the most talked about NFL teams this offseason, largely due to the uncertain future of free agent QB Aaron Rodgers. While rumors have pointed towards Rodgers signing with the franchise, nothing has officially been confirmed or signed as of this moment with the 2025 season quickly approaching.

As a result, fans and analysts have started to project the Steelers 2025 win-loss record with and without Rodgers leading the offense. Legendary Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger even got in on the predicting when he detailed what he thinks Pittsburgh's record will be if they sign Rodgers and if they do not.

The popular Steelers fan X profile '@Steelersdepot' released the quotes of Roethlisberger's comments on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have us 7-10 without Aaron [Rodgers] and I have us 11-6 with Aaron." Roethlisberger stated.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

Expand Tweet

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 win-loss prediction

We had Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool predict every Pittsburgh Steelers game in 2025. Given the roster at the current moment, one that does not include Rodgers on the team, the Steelers were one of the worst statistical teams in the National Football League and fell well short of the 7-10 record that Roethlisberger predicted.

In that simulation, the Steelers had wins over the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals. Yes, that is it. The Steelers finished the campaign with a record of 2-15, by far the worst in the entire National Football League. The team obviously did not make the postseason with that terrible win, loss record.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool

However, the good news for Steelers fans is that this record was good enough for the team to earn the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Even if Rodgers does sign this offseason, it is widely expected to be a one year deal, something that would likely mean that Pittsburgh would look to find their QB of the future next year.

WIth a talented draft class at the QB position coming next year that includes the nephew of legendary QB's Peyton and Eli Manning in Texas Longhorns Arch Manning, the Steelers have the chance to potentially find their QB of the future if Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool is correct.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool - 2026 NFL Draft order

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.