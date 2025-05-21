Ben Roethlisberger drops surprising win-loss prediction for Steelers with Aaron Rodgers

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will reportedly shelve his retirement plans for now to join Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2025 season. While we have not seen any development on that front as of now, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has submitted his prediction for the team's 2025 season with and without Rodgers.

Roethlisberger discussed the team's regular season schedule in the most recent episode of his podcast, acknowledging that it was difficult to forecast the team's season without knowing who would start at quarterback. But he said that the team would probably suffer without Rodgers.

"I have us 7-10 without Aaron Rodgers, and I have us 11-6 with Aaron. That’s called three letters: H-O-F (Hall of Fame). That’ll get you a few more wins." the Steelers legend said on his 'Footbahlin' podcast.

Predicting that the Pittsburgh Steelers will suffer their first losing season in more than 20 years if Rodgers doesn't sign is actually bold, given the franchise hasn't had a losing season since 2003.

Ben Roethlisberger thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers is designed with Aaron Rodgers in mind

Aaron Rodgers was cut early this offseason after playing with the New York Jets for the last two years. Before his uneventful stint in New York, A-Rod had spent the first 18 years of his pro football career with the Green Bay Packers, where he built a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career.

Ben Roethlisberger recently questioned the NFL's claim that Rodgers had nothing to do with the Steelers' schedule, given reports that the four-time NFL MVP may be headed to Pittsburgh to play for the Steelers in 2025.

The NFL revealed the Steelers 2025 schedule last week, which has Pittsburgh and the New York Jets facing off in the first week of the season. The Steelers are also scheduled to face the Packers in Week 8, meaning Rodgers has a chance to face his two former teams if he plays for Pittsburgh this season.

Roethlisberger thinks the league wants the storyline to center on Rodgers, despite reports that the league didn't take him into account when creating the Steelers' schedule. The two-time Super Bowl winner believes that a calendar already full of high-stakes games is made more intriguing by the scheduling of those games and the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers.

The Steelers will have a challenging quarterback situation if Rodgers decides not to sign with them, as Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard will have to compete for the starting position in 2025.

