Ben Roethlisberger fires shots at Browns while discussing potentially playing in Cleveland

Ben Roethlisberger is a Pittsburgh Steelers legend, and he knows a lot about their rivalry with the Cleveland Browns. The two-time Super Bowl champion never hid his disdain for the Browns, and it seems that he carries that sentiment during retirement.

On "Footbahlin," Roethlisberger was asked about fitting into the Browns' culture. To which Big Ben replied:

"It'll be hard to fit into Cleveland because I win."

Roethlisberger added that he was joking at the end of his statement. However, that's not going to be a consolation for Browns fans who got front row seats to watch him dominate their side for well over a decade.

Ben Roethlisberger had an excellent record against Browns

Ben Roethlisberger spent his entire 18-year professional football career with the Steelers. He played against the Browns 29 times, posting a record of 26 wins, two losses and one tie. The perennial Pro Bowler lost just one home game against the Browns, and he posted an 11-2-1 record on the Browns' turf.

The interesting thing about Big Ben's rivalry with the Browns is that the Steelers legend is a native of Findlay, Ohio, but the Browns passed on him in the 2004 NFL draft. Big Ben never forgot about it, and he made the Browns pay almost every time they faced off.

Roethlisberger did endure a particularly painful defeat against the Browns in the 2020 wild-card round. The game started with the Browns leading 28–0 in the first quarter, and ended with a famous 48–37 win. It was their first-ever playoff victory against the Steelers.

These days, Roethlisberger enjoys his retirement while rooting for the team with which he spent his entire career. The Steelers remain a perennial playoff contender in the AFC, despite not reaching the later stages of the playoffs in quite some time.

On the other hand, the Browns are perennially among the teams with high draft picks at the end of the season. The Steelers will have Aaron Rodgers throwing the ball in the 2025 season, while the Browns will have one of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders occupying that role in 2025.

