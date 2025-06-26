Ben Roethlisberger makes feelings known on Aaron Rodgers chasing his all-time passing record at Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger shared his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers drawing closer to surpassing him on the NFL's passing list in the upcoming 2025 season. Rodgers joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $13.6 million deal earlier this month, for what will likely be his final year in the league.

Fittingly, he will have the opportunity to overcome Roethlisberger on one of the most prestigious lists in the NFL. The 41-year-old quarterback is only 1,136 yards away from surpassing Roethlisberger's record (62,952 against 64,088 yards). If everything goes well, the four-time MVP will surpass Philip Rivers (63,440 yards) before going for "Big Ben," whom he faced and beat to win his first and only Super Bowl.

During Wednesday's episode of his "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" show, the two-time Super Bowl champion had a positive reaction to Rodgers potentially surpassing him on the list.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Oh, Aaron's going to pass my all-time passing record this year," Roethlisberger said. "Good. Records are meant to be broken.” (19:44)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With only one more season to his name, Rodgers wouldn't be able to go beyond the No. 5 spot on this all-time list. Brett Favre ranks fourth on the list (71,838 yards), holding a serious advantage over his closest pursuer.

Rodgers could still surpass Favre on the touchdown list. The Green Bay Packers legends are only separated by five touchdowns, with Rodgers entering the season with 503 to his name. Payton Manning's 539 passing touchdowns are within reach for Rodgers, too, but he'll need to put on a vintage performance with the Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger makes strong prediction for Aaron Rodgers, Steelers in 2025

As one of the greatest quarterbacks in the Pittsburgh Steelers' history, Ben Roethlisberger's voice holds weight. The retired quarterback said he expects to see a different version of Aaron Rodgers in his second season back after suffering an Achilles injury in 2023.

"Last year was his first one back," Roethlisberger said (08:15). "He won't even be thinking about the Achilles this year.

"I think you'll actually get a better Aaron this year than you even though a year older, I think you'll get a better Aaron this year than you did last year, just because the the thought process of the Achilles - 'What can I do?' … I guess in saying all that, I just think that this will be big for Aaron."

Many are overlooking the Steelers, but Rodgers is eager to bounce back after a terrible New York Jets stint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.