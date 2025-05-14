Ben Roethlisberger makes his feelings known on Aaron Rodgers keeping Steelers in limbo

The Steelers have been looking for a franchise quarterback ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and they are hoping Aaron Rodgers can fulfill that need, even if it is for the short term. Ever since Big Ben's retirement, Pittsburgh has tried a variety of options to address the most important position on the roster.

They tried by drafting Kenny Pickett, but that did not work out. He is now with the Cleveland Browns via the Philadelphia Eagles. Last year, they went with both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, one youngster with NFL experience and one veteran, but chose to move on from them after one season.

This time, they are looking at a future Hall-of-Famer who was one of the best quarterbacks during his 15 years in Green Bay, but one who looks to have lost a step during his time with the Jets. Aaron Rodgers has a lot to prove by returning to the NFL and proving that it was the New York franchise that was the problem and not him.

However, the former Packers star has yet to commit to Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin currently only has Mason Rudolph and Will Howard as his quarterback options, and that is creating angst in the fan base. Many might be feeling that the mercurial Rodgers is keeping a storied franchise like them waiting, which leaves open the possibility that he might not commit at all in the end. The new vacancy in New Orleans, after Derek Carr's retirement, reinforces that opinion.

But Ben Roethlisberger believes his one-time compatriot should be given as much time as he needs to decide because the latter mentioned on Pat McAfee's show that he has some personal business to sort out. The former Steelers star said on his Footbahlin podcast,

"I'm not sure what the pulse of the fan base is, I'm sure there are some people who are still holding out hope and there are other people who are just like, 'Go. If he wanted to be here, he would have been here by now". He said on Pat's show that he has some personal issues he's working on. I have no idea what's going on, but let the man figure out what he needs to do and go from there."

Ben Roethlisberger also does not believe Aaron Rodgers' trade will be silver bullet for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger mentioned in the same episode that he does not see it being an easy transition for Aaron Rodgers if he chooses to join the Steelers.

"Aaron's played in a West Coast system, like forever. From what I've been told, this is not a West Coast system. That's verbiage. That's terminology. Aaron is an incredibly smart young man, well not young, probably a smart man."

The former Pittsburgh Super Bowl-winning quarterback pointed out that the offensive scheme is different from what he was used to both in Green Bay and New York, and that might take some time to get used to. However, he backed the four-time MVP to eventually catch on given his football intelligence.

