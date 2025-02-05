Ben Roethlisberger makes feelings known on Cooper Kupp's potential trade to Steelers

The 2024 NFL season is not over and there is a Super Bowl to be played, but Cooper Kupp's bombshell trade news has legends like Ben Roethlisberger weighing in. The Rams decided that their star wide receiver, who won the triple crown and the championship game MVP the year they brought the Lombardi Trophy to Los Angeles, is surplus to their requirements.

The franchise is seeking an immediate trade for their player and the Steelers are among the teams that are rumored to be in the mix. They were among the teams that had reportedly contacted the Rams about Cooper Kupp ahead of the trade deadline last year.

Now that his departure has been confirmed, Pittsburgh is again supposedly in the mix to lure the wide receiver from Los Angeles. Ben Roethlisberger, who won two Super Bowls with the Steelers, commented on what he thinks about the whole situation.

The quarterback said that it would be great business for his former team if they could get Cooper Kupp if the cap space permits it and the tradeaways are worthwhile. He said the veteran wideout would immediately become the second starting receiver alongside George Pickens. Ben Roethlisberger also mentioned that the Rams star's professionalism will be educational for the current Pittsburgh player. The retired Super Bowl winner said on the Footbahl In podcast,

"I think for the Steelers, great move, depending on what the Rams are asking. If it’s worth doing, and you have the cap space to take on his contract, then I would absolutely do it... I think he can come in here as a No. 2 with George [Pickens]. He’s a veteran presence who can help teach George how to be a pro at wide receiver in the NFL."

Ben Roethlisberger gets honest about Cooper Kupp's future with the Steelers

However, Ben Roethlisberger made something else pretty clear. He said that Cooper Kupp might not have it as a preferred destination because of the Steelers' quarterback situation. The quarterback added,

"From Cooper's side of it, I wouldn't want to come here, because you don't know what's going on at quarterback."

Pittsburgh started the 2024 NFL season with Justin Fields before benching him for Russell Wilson. The latter started hot but faded away towards the end of the regular season, pushing them into the Wild Card round, where they were eliminated in the first instance by the Ravens. The Rams reached the Wild Card round and it might be a step down for the wide receiver, according to the former Steelers quarterback, if Pittsburgh cannot find a solution in that position.

