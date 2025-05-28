Ben Roethlisberger makes feelings known on Kirk Cousins-Steelers fit amid Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future

Aaron Rodgers has been the talk of the town for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. The quarterback has reportedly been stalling on signing his Steelers contract for over two months, with some suggesting that the 41-year-old could retire.

Ad

Since there is still uncertainty on Rodgers' future, reports have suggested that the Steelers might look to acquire Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins via a trade as a backup plan. However, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has weighed in on why Cousins might not join Pittsburgh this offseason.

"But, the problem is that, I think Atlanta said that someone else had to take like, the $20 million," Roethlisberger said on his 'Footbahlin' podcast on Tuesday (9:45). "I can't see that happening."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Roethlisberger also explained why he felt Cousins won't be a good fit with the Steelers when his co-host Spencer Te'o asked him if he would like to see the four-time Pro Bowler play for the AFC North franchise.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I would have earlier, not now at this point." Roethlisberger said (10:15). "Now you just want someone here that's gonna get reps and start practicing."

Ad

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Falcons have asked that any acquiring team needs to pay $20 million of the $45 million worth of guarantees left on Cousins’ contract if they want a trade for the veteran. The QB inked a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta last season, which included $100 million in guaranteed money.

Pittsburgh Steelers could wait up to Week 1 of 2025 NFL season for Aaron Rodgers to sign his contract, says Adam Schefter

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Getty

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are willing to wait until Week 1 of the 2025 season for Aaron Rodgers to make his final decision. The Steelers open next season against Rodgers' former team, the New York Jets, on Sept. 7.

Ad

While the Steelers are confident that Rodgers will sign for them, reports claim that the four-time MVP could make his decision in the next few weeks.

Rodgers played 18 seasons wth the Green Bay Packers, and won the Super Bowl with them in 2011. He was traded to the Jets in 2023, where he played for two seasons.

Rodgers was released by the Jets this offseason. However, it remains to be seen whether the free agent will return to the NFL with the Steelers next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.