Ben Roethlisberger reached out to Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to offer help ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Kenny Pickett era is nearly underway in Pittsburgh. After having Ben Roethlisberger at the helm for 18 years, it was time for a change for the Steelers with "Big Ben" retiring after last season.

Many thought Pittsburgh would take a quarterback in the draft, and they did so too, taking Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the first round. The NFL can be a daunting prospect for rookie quarterbacks and sometimes they need a little guidance as they make their way through their first season in the pros.

According to The Athletic's senior Steelers writer Mark Kaboly, one person to reach out to Picket was Roethlisberger himself. Kaboly took to Twitter and said:

"Kenny Pickett said Ben Roethlisberger called him and told him if he needs anything or bounce anything off him that he will welcome his call."

Pickett said:

"He said he is always there for me if I have any questions or advice. He is an unbelievable player, a Hall of Famer. He is a guy who I will definitely use as a resource these coming weeks."

Mark Kaboly @MarkKaboly Kenny Pickett said Ben Roethlisberger called him and told him if he needs anything or bounce anything off him that he will welcome his call. Kenny Pickett said Ben Roethlisberger called him and told him if he needs anything or bounce anything off him that he will welcome his call.

Being able to pick the brains of a legendary quarterback like Ben Roethlisberger will be incredible for a the rookie signal-caller like Pickett. He could do so regularly to help get the ins and outs of being an NFL quarterback.

Will Kenny Pickett start in Week 1 for the Steelers?

Kenny Pickett at the NFL Combine

With the Steelers signing Mitch Tribusky to a two-year deal worth $14.285 million, it is widely thought that he will be the starter for Pittsburgh in 2022. Just how long that lasts, though, remains to be seen.

Head coach Mike Tomlin could keep Pickett out of the limelight and let him develop in the shadows and hone his craft this year. Alternately, Tomilin could thrust the 23-year-old into the starting job sooner rather than later, which will likely be determined in training camp.

Seeing as the Steelers are paying Tribusky just over $14m, they will likely go with the former Bears and Buffalo Bills signal-caller to start the year.

We have also seen rookie quarterbacks who sit for a year or two and then explode onto the scene. The two most prominent recent examples of that were Aaron Rodgers, who was behind Brett Favre, and Patrick Mahomes, who sat behind Alex Smith.

Tomlin will play it smart and if he feels his rookie quarterback is up to starting games, he will not hesitate. On the flip side, he won't toss the youngster to the wolves either.

Whatever happens this season, many in Pittsburgh are hoping that they have found their Ben Roethlisberger replacement in Kenny Pickett.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra