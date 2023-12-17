"Ben Roethlisberger was right": Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired as franchise struggles badly in 30-13 loss to Colts

Steelers' latest 30-13 loss to the Colts exposed faultlines, pitting Mike Tomlin against Ben Roethlisberger, the now-retired quarterback who led them to championships with such distinction. It was the third straight loss for Pittsburgh and the only saving grace, if it could be called that, was that they lost to a fellow playoff contender this time. Last two weeks saw them lose to two 2-10 teams in the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots.

Indianapolis Colts were without star running back Jonathan Taylor and starting quarterback Anthony Richardson and still put up 30 points on a team that has historically prided itself on being hard to score against and beat. It served to validate the criticisms of Ben Roethlisberger earlier in the week, when he said,

“Maybe the tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers is done. Maybe it needs to be formed a new kind of way, I don’t know.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was seen as a veiled criticism of head coach Mike Tomlin and there was a lot of debate on the issue after the former quarterback aired his views on his "Footbahlin" podcast. But after the Colts loss, it looked as if most supporters were taking the ex-player's side than the head coach's.

Fans back Ben Roethlisberger after 30-13 loss to the Colts

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash Mike Tomlin and back Ben Roethlisberger, arguing that the Steelers have fallen far short of their lofty standards. They went so far as to say that the head coach, who does not have a single losing season in his career with them, should be fired. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform.

Reactions on X/Twitter

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gets particular grief for his choice of attire

Another reason why a lot of people seemed to have a problem with Mike Tomlin in this particular game was the choice of shirt he wore on the sidelines. It said, "Justice, Opportunity, Freedom, Equity", all cherished ideals for any society. However, the longest-tenured black coach's sartorial selection had some people up in arms.

This bad loss to the Colts did not help his case. That said, Mike Tomlin is still a Super Bowl-winning coach. Just two season ago, when Ben Roethlisberger was struggling in his final season, he took the Steelers to the playoffs over more-fancied teams in their division. The Baltimore Ravens were among them but did not fire their head coach based on that losing season in 2021-22 and are now back atop the AFC. Maybe, that is something to for the Pittsburgh fans to remember.