Former Steelers LB names the QB he feels could be Ben Roethlisberger's true successor

In the span of a few weeks, the NFL has lost Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, and Sean Payton. Luckily, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to solve only the first loss on that list. That said, finding a new quarterback is a monumental task that could take years - or, for some franchisees, it can take decades. However, sometimes, teams get lucky and find someone usable by the following season.

For former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, his gut feeling and hope is for the team to grab someone in free agency or by trade. Speaking to the PM Team via Audacy on Friday, he named who he is rooting for.

“I wouldn’t be surprised or upset if we get Jimmy [Garoppolo],” Shazier said. “Jimmy’s been to multiple Super Bowls, he’s won Super Bowls… and has experience of winning consistently in the playoffs.”

How well would Jimmy Garoppolo replace Ben Roethlisberger?

At first glance, plenty will likely feel an urge to correct Ryan Shazier on the point of Garoppolo being to multiple Super Bowls. However, the linebacker is correct. Garoppolo has only started in one Super Bowl but has been more as a backup under Tom Brady. He hasn't won a Super Bowl on his own, but he's won as a backup.

What Shazier is trying to say is that the quarterback has spent a lot of time at the highest point. As such, he knows what it takes and is familiar with the setting, putting him above plenty of other options at the position. Some would say, because of this, Garoppolo has a potential to be better than Ben Roethlisberger.

While he could be a small step back in the regular season, the 49ers quarterback could be a massive improvement in the postseason. Of course, there's a consistent injury risk with the 49ers quarterback, but he's shown an ability to play well with a top-tier rookie quarterback breathing down his neck before.

This could give the Steelers a reason to spend a draft pick on a quarterback as insurance while also avoiding the expected risk of overstressing the expected starter. Who will the Steelers ultimately settle on for 2022? This will be the main question surrounding the franchise over the coming months.

