"My coach and GM don’t want me back"- Ben Roethlisberger dismisses all speculations of mimicking Tom Brady's unretirement

Ben Roethlisberger's retirement was quickly overshadowed by Tom Brady's in the eyes of many. However, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has not gone entirely incognito. The former franchise quarterback made an appearance on the DVE morning show, where he addressed whether he was interested in making a return to the NFL.

When asked about whether he wanted to pull a "Tom Brady" and unretire, the quarterback was quick to set the record straight. Put simply, he said that head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert had moved on. He also said he was happy in retirement. Here's how he put it:

"First off, my coach and GM don’t want me back. Second off, I’m pretty content with where I’m at.”

Ben Roethlisberger's career

Ben Roethlisberger was selected 11th overall in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Reference. The quarterback started in his first season and would be the face of the franchise for the following 17 seasons. It was quickly apparent that he was going to be around for a long time. He started his career 13-0.

In his rookie season, the Steelers went to the AFC Championship game before losing 41-27 to the New England Patriots. In 2005, the quarterback started 12 games, going 9-3. He went on to win his first of two championships with the team at the end of the season, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10.

The 2006 season proved to be a Super Bowl hangover, the Steelers went 7-8 and Roethlisberger threw more interceptions than touchdowns. It was arguably the worst season of his career. That said, the team rebounded quickly, securing another Super Bowl with a 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. It was the final Super Bowl win of his career, but not the last time he would play in the big game.

Roethlisberger got one more shot at the Lombardi trophy in the 2010 season. Ultimately, Pittsburgh would lose that Super Bowl 31-25 to the Green Bay Packers. He would never return to the Super Bowl. That said, he still gave the team a half-dozen playoff seasons, including one last AFC championship bout in 2016.

In 2019, the quarterback missed most of the season due to injury, giving the Steelers a glimpse at the near future. Over the next few seasons, the quarterback repeatedly flirted with retirement. When he decided it was time, Roethlisberger announced his intention to retire at the end of the season.

Pittsburgh wanted to give him the ultimate send-off, narrowly edging into the playoffs with a 9-7-1 record. Any Super Bowl dreams were shattered in a 21-42 demolition at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In an incredible career, Roethlisberger threw for 65,000 passing yards, 418 touchdowns and 211 interceptions. He went 165-81-1 and is surely going to be entered into the Hall of Fame.

