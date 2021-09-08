"T.J. Watt should get whatever the heck he wants" - Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger urges team to end contract dispute with star LB

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt is one of the best players in the NFL. Watt has had 13 or more sacks in each of the last three seasons. Despite this production, the Steelers have been reluctant to give Watt the guaranteed money he desires. T.J. Watt rightfully wants to be paid as the best defensive player in the league.

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Brooke Poyer covers the Steelers beat. She recorded an interview with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Wednesday. Watt and his negotiations were the topic of conversation.

Ben Roethlisberger sending a pretty clear message to the Steelers front office: give TJ Watt everything he wants and give it to him now. pic.twitter.com/IJAtU49CPb — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 8, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger says T.J. Watt should get whatever the heck he wants

Roethlisberger stood up for T.J. Watt and the extension he desires in the interview.

"I think T.J. should get whatever the heck he wants. He's arguably the best football player in the game right now. Not just on defense but in general."

It's hard to argue with Roethlisberger. T.J. Watt was the ninth-ranked player on the NFL's Top 100 list. He's also a defensive player of the year candidate. T.J. Watt is a game-changer at every level, and his absence has loomed large across the team. Melvin Ingram III is an above-average backup. But they've already lost Stephon Tuitt for three weeks, and Watt's more vital than ever.

Roethlisberger says he took a pay cut for reasons like this

Roethlisberger is no stranger to how contract negotiating with the Steelers works. Just this offseason, Roethlisberger was pressured into taking a pay cut entering the final year of his deal. He took a pay cut that lowered the team's salary cap by $15 million. This was done by the Steelers to have room to sign or re-sign other players.

"You know, I've been through a few negotiations here with contracts. one of the reasons I took less money was for guys like him to get paid. And he deserves to get paid. "

Roethlisberger has signed multiple extensions with the Steelers throughout his career. And he was asked more times than just this year to take a pay-cut. In 2012, 2013, and 2020 Roethlisberger restructured his contract to be more team-friendly.

Roethlisberger says Watt is "that guy"

Roethlisberger concluded the interview by re-iterating that T.J. Watt deserves everything he asks for.

"He deserves every penny that he wants and asks for. T.J. Watt is that guy that should get whatever he wants."

Roethlisberger clearly has respect for Watt and what he brings to the Steelers. He expressed sympathy for Watt in the same interview. Watt hasn't participated in team drills but has shown up all offseason to work out individually. One result of the negotiations has been Watt not being captain for a second season.

The Steelers have just a handful of days to get this dispute settled. Time will tell if Roethlisberger's standing up for Watt publicly changes the tide of negotiations

More Roethlisberger on Watt: "when you negotiate a new contract, it’s 2sided. When the higher ups are in charge, there’s only so much you can do. We all feel bad for TJ. .. He was here every single day& he didn’t need to be, working, busting his butt. He should get taken care of" — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 8, 2021

