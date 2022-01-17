Ben Roethlisberger’s wife Ashley shares adorable image ahead of crucial playoffs game

Ben Roethlisberger faces the Kansas City Chiefs in a wildcard matchup that could potentially be the future Hall of Famer's last game in the NFL.

Ahead of the game, Roethlisberger's wife, Ashley, posted on Twitter an adorable picture of herself and the couple's three children all dressed up in Steelers gear. Take a look below.

It looks like the whole family is settling in for what promises to be a fantastic game on Sunday night. Many will hope that this is not the last time that Pittsburgh's No. 7 is seen on a football field.

Who is Ben Roethlisberger’s wife Ashley?

Ashley was born on 24 July 1983. She met Ben way back in 2005 at a training camp. Ashley's brother lived and breathed Steelers football, and he was the one who introduced the two to each other.

Ben and Ashley's relationship has not been smooth sailing, with the Steelers quarterback being accused of sexual assault twice during their marriage. Despite that, the couple has remained strong.

Ben and Ashley made it through the stormy seas and got married on 23 July 2011 in Pennsylvania. Just a year later, the pair welcomed their first child, Benjamin Todd Jr., who was born on 21 November 2012.

Two years later, they had their second child. Baylee Marie was born on 19 March 2014. A couple of years later, Ben and Ashley welcomed their third child, Bodie Hunter, on 26 May 2016.

Ben Roethlisberger has been married to Ashley for over 10 years and the two are going as strong as ever. With the quarterback's season in the NFL being met with fierce criticism after his poor play and the Steelers' woeful performances at times, Ashley has remained by her husband's side.

Ben spoke glowingly of his wife in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette back in 2011.

“I’m a happier person, I’m in a happy place, but a lot of that has to do with her, too. People can say that it is whatever, but people who know and can see and are around us and know me, know that it’s something special when you find that person, and I’m extremely lucky,” the quarterback said.

As Sunday night draws closer, as does his potential retirement, Roethlisberger will certainly have his wife and children by his side once again.

