Ben Standig projects Abdul Carter to land with Mike Vrabel’s Patriots in latest NFL mock draft

Abdul Carter made a name for himself as the next great star to wear the iconic #11 jersey for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Like the great players before him, Micah Parsons most recently, Carter helped make the Penn State defense one of the best in the country.

Carter now has his sights set on a career in the National Football League. In Ben Standig's latest mock draft that was published in The Athletic on Monday morning, he had the first three selections as follows: Cam Ward to the Titans, Shedeur Sanders to the Browns, and Travis Hunter and the Giants.

It was then that he revealed a photo of Carter and wrote his take on why he would be the best fit for the newly hired head coach Mike Vrabel and his New England Patriots.

"The Patriots face a comparable scenario to the Browns: Choose between the primary need — offensive tackle to help protect Maye — or the top player available. This choice becomes easier when the prospect considered No. 1 in the class who plays a core position is available at No. 4."-Ben Standig wrote

Standig referred to Abdul Carter as the best player in the NFL Draft. Carter had 41 tackles and 23 sacks in his three seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Mel Kiper believes Abdul Carter would be a good fit for Browns

The Cleveland Browns once again have a question mark at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson's future remains unknown after he suffered a setback in his recovery from a torn Achilles. Many expect Cleveland to draft a quarterback with their second overall draft pick, likely Shedeur Sanders.

ESPN's NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper has another thought when it comes to the Cleveland Browns. Kiper believes Cleveland could draft Abdul Carter to add another pass rusher alongside Myles Garrett.

"Abdul Carter is a great pass rusher, so is Myles Garrett. It's nice to have two of them, and in a conference with great quarterbacks."-Mel Kiper said on ESPN's "NFL Live"

If the Browns take this route and focus on Carter, they could end up signing a veteran quarterback. Russell Wilson did meet with the Browns last week as he continues his free-agency tour.

