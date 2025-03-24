Ben Standig projects Giants ending up with both Travis Hunter and Jaxson Dart in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

In his recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft, analyst Ben Standig of The Athletic had the New York Giants drastically revamp their offensive unit in the first round of the selection process.

On Monday, Standig released a mock draft that had the Giants use their No. 3 overall pick on Colorado Buffaloes dual threat wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.

Standig had the Tennessee Titans selecting Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward at No. 1 and the Cleveland Browns selecting Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders at No. 2. He also predicted that the Giants would make a move for a quarterback later in the first round.

In that mock draft, the Giants received the No. 24 overall pick in 2025 from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the No. 34, No. 99, and No. 219 picks in 2025, as well as a third round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the No. 24 overall pick, the Giants drafted their QB of the future in Ole Miss Rebels star Jaxson Dart. Both Hunter and Dart are elite players who have the ability to drastically improve the Giants roster and playoff chances next season.

New York Giants would be boosted by Jaxson Dart and Travis Hunter

Should both Jaxson Dart and Travis Hunter be selected by the Giants, there is a strong chance that the iconic New York franchise takes a legitmate step forward next season. Hunter is one of the most versatile players in recent football memory due to his elite offensive and defensive abilities. Meanwhile, Dart is an extremely accurate QB who is also quite mobile and has a big arm.

Last season for the Buffaloes, Hunter had 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, 16 total touchdowns, four interceptions, and one forced fumble. For the Rebels, Dart had 4,279 passing yards, 32 total touchdowns, only six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.3%.

While it remains to be seen whether Hunter plays primarily offense or defense in the NFL, the addition of a talented QB in Dart could prove extremely beneficial for the Giants, who already have elite offensive players on their roster.

WR Malik Nabers had a phenomenal rookie campaign in 2024, one that culminated in a Pro Bowl appearance. Nabers had 109 receptions (5th in the NFL), 1,204 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns. Meanwhile, rookie RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. emerged as the clear top option in the New York backfield last year and looks set to continue to develop into a star in 2025.

Many of the foundations for a playoff team could already be in New York, the franchise just needs the final pieces to finish the puzzle.

