Bengals' billionaire owner Mike Brown sends warning to NFL teams after after extending Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bengals held a press conference to formally announce the contract extensions of wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

During the media availability, Bengals owner Mike Brown, whose net worth is an estimated $3.9 billion according to Forbes, outlined how happy he was to get the contracts done and signed.

"They have to stop us. That's hard to do." Brown said.

The common public perception until this point had been that Brown has been notoriously cheap when it comes to signing or extending players via free agency.

However, he has now signed Chase to a four-year, $161 million contract and Higgins to a four-year, $115 million deal.

These new contracts mean that the Bengals have invested heavily into their offense. According to Spotrac, Burrow is projected to earn a cap hit of approximately $46 million next year. Meanwhile, Chase and Higgins' new contracts hold an average annual value of $40.25 million and $28.75 million, respectively.

The Bengals Offensive Unit Can Compete For A Super Bowl

When the Bengals have Burrow, Chase, and Higgins playing on the same offensive unit, they have the talent and ability to dominate any defensive unit and team in the NFL, something Burrow referenced recently after the contract extensions had been signed.

"We know how defenses feel when they step on the field against us. We feel it when we're out there. As long as we continue to put in the work to be the best we can be, the sky's the limit for us." Burrow said.

The trio's outputs speak for itself. Last season, Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Chase led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, and Higgins was tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns despite missing a significant portion of the season with injury.

The Bengals offense led the National Football League in passing yards per game last season, averaging 272.9 per contest.

With all three offensive stars locked up long-term with the Ohio franchise, owner Mike Brown and Bengals fans will be hoping this individual success leads to team playoff success for years to come.

