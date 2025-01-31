Bengals boss makes feelings clear on Tee Higgins' impending free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals are in an interesting spot this offseason as their core pieces could look a bit different. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is an unrestricted free agent and is arguably the biggest name available at the position so he could get a massive contract.

In an interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway on Thursday, Cincinnati Bengals Director of Personnel Duke Tobin discussed the possibility of retaining wide receiver Tee Higgins this offseason.

"It's going to be hard. We feel like we have the resources to do it, but it all depends on how the negotiation goes and whether they're willing to accept wanting to come back at a number that makes sense for everybody. And you know what we do with Tee going forward, I've always been very upfront in my desire to have Tee Higgins on our team," Tobin said.

According to Spotrac, they are projecting Tee Higgins to sign a four-year, $101 million or $25.4M average annual salary. The Bengals can put a second franchise tag on him but that would cost the team $26.2 million.

What teams are going to be interested in Tee Higgins this offseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a tough time competing for Tee Higgins to remain with the team if he hits the open market as they also have to figure out Ja'Marr Chase's contract as he will be playing on his fifth-year option. However, there are going to be other teams that will pay a premium for Higgins to join their team.

One team that is going to be interested is the New England Patriots. Over The Cap has them projected to have $120 million of cap space, which is the most in the NFL, so they can overpay if they want to give their Pro Bowl quarterback an elite weapon.

Another team that makes sense is the Washington Commanders. With Jayden Daniels on a rookie contract, getting Higgins paired with Terry McLaurin could really help Daniels develop into a better receiver in Year 2.

A third team that might enter the fray is the Houston Texans, who tried to get a talented wide receiver in Stefon Diggs but a torn ACL cost him a significant part of the 2024 season. Coming off a sophomore slump of a season, getting a significant pass-catcher for CJ Stroud will get more towards his form as a rookie than last season.

