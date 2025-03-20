Bengals call out Stephen A. Smith, Pat McAfee and more on social media after historic Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins extensions

The Cincinnati Bengals made waves on Sunday when they agreed on blockbuster extensions with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The two wideouts are now set to remain in Cincinnati for the next few years, with the franchise boasting a stellar offense that is likely to challenge for the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, Cincinnati hit back at some of the analysts who previously suggested that the team could not afford Higgins and Chase on long-term extensions.

In a video posted by the team's social media account, the Bengals shared clipped-up comments from Stephen A. Smith, Pat McAfee, Shannon Sharpe, and others, along with tweets from several analysts and fans for not believing that the team would extend deals for the wideouts.

The video then hilariously showed the analysts clipped up in stunned emotions after tweets confirmed that both Chase and Higgins signed extensions to remain in Cincinnati.

"Actions speak louder," the Bengals tweeted on the video that they posted.

Throughout last season, reports claimed that the Bengals could not find an agreement with Chase. The wideout had also missed all of the team's training camp before the season, before eventually linking up with his teammates.

Meanwhile, Higgins played on the franchise tag during the 2024 season. The Bengals were on course to keep him on the franchise tag for the second season in a row before striking an extension with the receiver.

A closer look at Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' contract extensions with the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals WRs Ja'Marr Chase (L) and Tee Higgins (R) - Source: Imagn

As per Spotrac, Ja'Marr Chase signed a four-year extension worth $161 million with the Bengals, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowl wideout will receive $112 million in guaranteed money and is tied down to the team through the 2029 season.

Meanwhile, Higgins put pen to paper on a four-year, $115 million extension. His deal has an average annual salary of $28.75 million.

