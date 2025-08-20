"Bengals are cheapest": Jason Whitlock rips into Bengals’ ownership for ruining Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl chances with 'trash' O-line

Joe Burrow has a key role to play for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 season. Many expect the quarterback to lead the Bengals to a deep playoff run, but analyst Jason Whitlock outlined his issues with the franchise.

On his Fearless podcast on Tuesday, Whitlock ripped into the Bengals for not giving Burrow the tools to succeed.

"Watching and seeing the highlights and seeing the discussion about the Cincinnati Bengals last night in their game against the Washington Commanders," Whitlock said (6:22).

"Joe Burrow out there for the first quarter and maybe a tiny bit of the second quarter, looked pretty good, but his offensive line looked like trash. And the defense gave up 14 points in the first quarter and looked like trash. And I'm sitting there watching the Bengals with Burrow, who some people think perhaps is the best quarterback in all of the NFL.

"He certainly has the two best receivers combination in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase is getting paid a bunch of money. Higgins getting paid $28 million a year. They got everything, but they have no defense. And they're potentially with Mike Brown, the owner, the cheapest team in all of professional sports."

Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2022, but they lost to the LA Rams at the final hurdle.

Last season, he won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and finished second in the MVP voting, but Cincinnati didn't make the playoffs despite the QB's strong performances.

Joe Burrow and Bengals will conclude 2025 preseason against Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow - Source: Getty

The Bengals play their third and final preseason game of 2025 against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. However, it's unclear whether Joe Burrow and the other Cincinnati starters will play

The Bengals lost 34-27 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their first preseason game. However, Cincinnati beat the Washington Commanders 31-17 in its second preseason game on Monday night.

The Bengals will want Burrow and their starters to remain fit for the regular season, which could mean that key players might sit out the preseason matchup against Indy.

