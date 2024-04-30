Bengals' contract offer to Tee Higgins never approached Deebo Samuel-esque extension numbers: Report

Tee Higgins became a free agent at the start of 2024. To keep one of their offensive stars around in the short term, the Cincinnati Bengals tagged him for $21.8 million while both sides worked out a long-term extension.

Now, the Cincinnati Enquirer has revealed that the 2020 33rd overall pick had not been demanding to surpass AJ Brown as the NFL's highest-paid wideout, contrary to popular speculation. He, however, reportedly did want to be paid similarly to the likes of Michael Pittman, Terry McLaurin, and Deebo Samuel - within the $22-23 million range.

Unfortunately, Bengals management under director of player personnal/de facto GM Duke Tobin would not consider even a $20-million annual average for him. As a result, negotiations stalled, leading Higgins to request a trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Potential trade destinations for Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins then backtracked on that trade request in the middle of April. He told reporters during his youth football camp:

"I do anticipate (remaining a Bengal). I've grown a love for Cincy that I didn't think I would, but, you know, man, looking forward to it."

But not even two weeks later, his tone changed again. In the wake of defensive end Trey Hendrickson wanting out of the team, Adam Schefter reported last Wednesday that Higgins had revived his trade request.

Expand Tweet

And according to Bleacher Report's Zach Bachar, the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Chargers may prove ideal for the Bengals' disgruntled WR2.

The Patriots already have DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, and JuJu Smith-Schuster and also added Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the draft; but they are still in the market for a potential WR1.

Meanwhile, the Steelers lost Diontae Johnson via trade to the Carolina Panthers; and even after drafting Roman Wilson, they are looking for someone who can complement burgeoning star George Pickens.

Finally, the Chargers have undergone a massive roster overhaul under the new head coach/general manager tandem of Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz. Keenan Allen has been traded to the Chicago Bears, while Mike Williams was released and eventually joined the New York Jets.

They did restock with Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice to join Quentin Johnston, but need a top-notch playmaker who can dominate the field.