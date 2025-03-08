Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson makes feelings clear about trade request amid $32,000,000 reported offer

Cincinnati Bengals pass-rushing star Trey Hendrickson spoke on his trade permission status. He was the NFL sack leader in 2024 with 17.5 sacks and a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

At a children's nonprofit fundraiser Friday evening, Hendrickson wore a Bengals jersey and talked openly.

"Uh, I wouldn't call it frustrating," Hendrickson said via WLWT's Matthew Dietz on Saturday. "It's something that, you know, it gives me an opportunity to prove my worth every season, you know, to be a starter in the National Football League.

"I've been able to achieve, uh, all pro honors, pro bowl honors, and, and it's, it's been a heck of a ride. However, it shakes out. Um, there's nowhere I'd rather be."

The Bengals allowed Hendrickson to ask for a trade on Thursday. According to WLWT's Mike Dardis, Hendrickson was offered $30-32 million annually.

Front office moves and Trey Hendrickson's allegiance

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Cincinnati insider James Rapien of SI.com confronted those contract numbers head-on on Saturday.

"The Bengals made Hendrickson's camp multiple offers, none of which were in the $30+ million range, sources say," Rapien said. "Talks didn't get far enough to get to small details. Bottom line: they never got close to a long-term extension."

Trey Hendrickson's remarks make apparent his wish to stay in Cincinnati despite the trade approval.

This scenario reflects what occurred last year when Hendrickson asked for a trade in the 2024 offseason before ultimately signing for $15 million. Nate Davis of USA Today observed that his performance vastly exceeds his salary.

"Is that substantial money? Sure. But it also suggests, merely by comparing the dollars, that he's 45% the player Crosby is, and that's patently untrue," Davis wrote.

Having kept one of the NFL's best explosive offenses around quarterback Joe Burrow intact, their defensive side was 25th-ranked last year. Hendrickson accounted for 17.5 sacks, while the remainder of the unit combined for 18.5 sacks.

