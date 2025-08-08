"Bengals defense is atrocious" - NFL fans react as Zac Taylor's team struggles massively vs. Eagles in preseason game

The Cincinnati Bengals may be facing a rough 2025 season if their defensive performance against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in the first half on Thursday is any indication.
Zac Taylor's squad allowed 24 points, including two touchdowns from third-string quarterback Tanner McKee, who completed 14 of 17 passing attempts and also rushed for a touchdown. Overall, they allowed 273 total yards of offense (186 in the air and 87 on the ground).
By trailing 14-24, they marred a strong performance by Joe Burrow, who completed all but one of his 10 passing attempts for two touchdowns of his own:
This led to much mockery by fans:
"The Bengals defense is in mid-season form!" one jeered.
"The Bengals defense is still dog shit lord have mercy," one rued.
"Gonna be another 9-8 shitshow of a season if this defense doesn’t get a damn clue in the next month," another warned.
"This defense is a shit show. Yall better pay Trey," one demanded.
"This Bengals defense has gotta be the worst one I've ever seen," another retched.
The Eagles' two receiving touchdowns were caught by Darius Cooper and Ainias Smith. For the Bengals, it was Ja'Marr Chase and Tanner Hudson doing the damage.
