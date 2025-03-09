The Cincinnati Bengals were busy on Saturday, extending tight end Mike Gesicki's contract to three years and $25.5 million. The news came as the franchise is still negotiating a contract extension for wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was franchise-tagged for the second straight year.

Bengals fans have been waiting for a contract extension for Higgins for more than a year. The wide receiver could not agree on terms with Cincinnati in 2024, but he remained on the roster due to the franchise tag. This season, he again received the tag as the two sides continued to try and negotiate an extension.

Cincinnati Bengals fans were unhappy to see Gesicki's situation resolved before Higgins, especially since their respective impacts on the roster are very different.

"I’m convinced we don’t care about winning", said one fan.

"It's typical for Cinci to prioritize a TE before wide receivers."

"Fitting that Cinci resigns an above-average TE before taking care of Chase and Higgins. Very on brand", joked one fan.

"Jesus, man. They overpaid for Gesicki but won’t pay Tee or Hendrickson. What a terrible organization", said another.

However several fans praised the front office for getting the deal done.

"Let’s go! Big man with some big money," a fan wrote.

"Big signing for the Benglas," wrote another fan.

"Mike be on fire this a dope move for him 🔥," chimed in another.

Gesicki finished the 2024 season with 65 receptions, 665 yards and two touchdowns. He signed with Cincinnati in 2024 after stints with the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots during his career.

Bengals negotiating contracts for their top two wide receivers

It's not only Tee Higgins who is in the middle of a contract negotiation. Superstar Ja'Marr Chase is also discussing a new deal with the franchise, but the difference is that Cincinnati will not try to lower the price for Chase.

Director of player personnel Duke Tobin said this during the NFL scouting combine:

"Ja'Marr is always going to be our priority. He's a fantastic football player. He's going to end up being the No. 1 paid non-quarterback in the league. We're there. Let's get it done."

Chase still has one year left on his deal, while Higgins will once again play under the franchise tag if no long-term deal is done. However, if minicamp arrives and one of the receivers does not have a new contract signed, they're unlikely to report.

