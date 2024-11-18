The Cincinnati Bengals' playoff hopes took a massive blow after they lost 34-27 to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

The game was shaping up to be a blowout win for the Chargers, who led 24-6 at halftime. With the defense struggling, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense flipped a switch in the second half and outscored LA 21-3 in less than 18 minutes of game time to level the score at 27-27.

Evan McPherson had two chances late in the fourth quarter to help his team take the lead, but he whiffed first from 48 yards out and then again from 51, which kept the scores tied.

With 45 seconds left on the clock, the Chargers were at their own 16-yard line and the game was seemingly heading to overtime. All the Bengals' defense needed to do was to prevent them from gaining 44 yards and give their kicker, Cameron Dicker, a chance to win the game. Instead, they gave up 84 in 27 seconds, which saw LA take a seven-point lead.

Joe Burrow, who finished the game with 356 passing yards, 28 rushing yards, and three passing touchdowns, tried a desperate Hail Mary on the game's final play, which Tee Higgins, who had 148 receiving yards and a touchdown catch, couldn't haul in, confirming the Bengals' defeat.

Fans lashed out at the defense for playing at the mercy of Burrow, Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase, who caught two touchdown passes. Head coach Zac Taylor also caught a lot of flak, as fans blamed him for not fixing the issues on defense. Some even asked for him to be replaced:

"Can y’all fire Zac Taylor already he’s wasting Burrow and Chase."

A few suggested Burrow and Chase should leave the team for their betterment:

"If I am Joe Burrow I tell [Bengals owner] Mike Brown to fire Zac Taylor or trade him." - Opined @WolfTangClan

"Trade Joe Burrow and JaMarr Chase. We don't deserve them. I can't stand wasting their careers." - Said @Bengals_Freak

"I won’t be surprised if Joe Burrow requests a trade out of this s**t show. This team is disgraceful." - Remarked @Cincyfan9009

Bengals playoff odds: Only perfection will save Cincinnati's season

According to the New York Times' playoff simulator, the loss in LA saw the Bengals' odds of a postseason appearance plummet to 16%.

With seven games left in their regular season schedule, they'd have to win out and improve to 10-7 to stand a chance of earning one of the three wildcard spots. The first of their seven remaining games is a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who sit atop the AFC North standings and have won five straight games.

The Bengals have a bye next week and have two weeks to prepare for their game against their divisional rivals. However, if they fail to win that game, their playoff odds will drop to 4%, which would essentially mean their season would be all but over.

