Even Pro Bowl-level players like Joe Burrow can have bad games. He had a nightmarish 2023 season opener against the Cleveland Browns, finishing with only 82 passing yards and a 45.1 completion percentage. That defeat drops his career record against their AFC North rivals to 1-5.

After a terrible performance, athletes typically do something to shake off the bad vibes. They could change something with their pre-game routine or try new ways to prepare for a game. As for Burrow, he buried the memory of that Week 1 loss by sporting a new haircut.

NFL fans react to Joe Burrow’s new hairstyle

ESPN’s beat writer for the Cincinnati Bengals, Ben Baby, tweeted about Joe Burrow’s new haircut.

A Redditor picked up the information and shared it on the platform.

This led to a fellow football fan to comment:

“League f***ed”

Another Redditor said:

“RIP Joe’s Headband Era 2023-2023”

Here are other reactions to Joe Burrow’s new look.

The last comment is a witty reaction to Burrow’s new haircut in connection with his five-year, $275 million contract extension. Burrow and the Bengals finally got the deal done before their season opener, making him the highest-paid NFL player in terms of annual average.

Here’s Burrow’s reply about his new hairdo.

It was a stinker for the Bengals because they only put three points on the board against the Cleveland Browns. Only an Evan McPherson field goal kept them from being shut out.

Burrow and the Bengals hope to bounce back in Week 2 when they face another division rival in the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens were victorious in their opening-day salvo against the Houston Texans, 25-9.

However, the Bengals will proceed without tackle La’El Collins, who was cut from the team following the loss to Cleveland. But for some positive news, Burrow was a full participant in practice yesterday.

That indicates that he is moving toward full recovery from his calf injury. Joe Burrow suffered the injury during one of their team scrimmages last July. That condition sidelined him for a month, returning in time for their season opener.

Joe Burrow is way better than last Sunday’s performance

It’s like Joe Burrow was in the NFL version of Space Jam, wherein aliens zapped his football talent. A performance like that was uncharacteristic of a quarterback who led the Bengals to two consecutive AFC Championship Games.

But as previous seasons show, the Bengals somewhat start slow. Then, they hit their peak and become unstoppable. They turned a 4-4 record last year to a 12-4 regular season mark. The year before, they cashed in on a Super Bowl appearance after a 10-7 finish.

Therefore, Joe Burrow will return to his dominant form, even if his old hair won’t be in for the ride.