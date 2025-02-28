Bengals GM Duke Tobin drops verdict on Trey Hendrickson’s future in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bengals' general manager Duke Tobin opened up about Trey Hendrickson's future with the team. The Bengals' defensive end is set to become a free agent after his contract expires following the 2025 season, sparking doubts about whether he will remain with the team or potentially be traded.

Hendrickson has previously expressed his desire to continue his career with the Bengals, and Tobin shared an update on the 30-year-old player on Friday. He acknowledged the team's interest in keeping Hendrickson with the Bengals, saying that they are "looking to pay him." Speaking about Hendrickson's future, Tobin said (via SI):

"I never really talked about open preferences for trading guys, because all that does is take on a life of its own. And that's not something I want to do, because I want Trey on our football team. He's under contract.

"We're looking to we're looking to pay him for what we believe will be really good future years and we see him as not falling off in his career. And, you know, so we're that's why we're actively trying [to pay him]," he added.

Trey Hendrickson has been an integral part of the Bengals since 2021. He has delivered some incredible performances, recording 17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons.

Trey Hendrickson wants to "remain" with the Bengals

Earlier this week, Trey Hendrickson was featured in an episode of the "Ross Tucker Football" podcast and opened up about his game, his 2024 season, and his future. While reflecting on his contract extension situation, Hendrickson admitted to remaining with the Bengals.

He talked about his connection with the city. Speaking of his future with the team, Hendrickson said (8:40):

"I love it there, I love the coaching staffs that I've made relationships with whether they're in the building or not, and I would like to remain a Bengal, it's just some things in life, like long-term security, being able to tell my wife where we're going to raise our son and not have to worry about playing a violent sport and shifting of where we're going, that would be ideal."

Trey Hendrickson had a great playing career for the Cincinnati Bengals, and it would be interesting to see how his future with the team unfolds.

