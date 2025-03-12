"Bengals gonna go broke" - NFL fans react as Ja'Marr Chase fires cryptic shot at front office amid contract extension talks

NFL fans think Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is looking to break the bank and be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

Ad

Chase is in talks for a new contract with the Bengals, and on Monday, he sent out a cryptic message on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Know your worth. Then add tax," the image Chase put on his Instagram read.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After Chase's post, NFL fans said the Bengals will go broke trying to bring him back.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"bengals gonna go broke," a fan wrote.

"Damn right. Take advantage of the years they underpaid you," another added.

Fans believe Ja'Marr Chase should be after the most amount of money possible.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bengals are going to end up paying Chase as much as they’re paying Burrow," another wrote.

"Bengals have the worst front office ever and they can't hide it at all," a fan added.

Chase is arguably the best receiver in football and a focal point of the Bengals offense, so he wants to be paid a hefty price.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He's not messing around! Big contract incoming," a fan wrote.

"Sounds like someone's about to get PAID," another fan added.

Ja'Marr Chase was the Triple Crown winner last season, leading the NFL in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions.

Bengals GM says signing Ja'Marr Chase is their priority

The Bengals failed to make the playoffs last season and have major questions about their roster in the offseason.

Ad

Cincinnati franchise-tagged Tee Higgins and hopes to sign him up for a long-term deal. But Bengals general manager Duke Tobin says the priority this offseason is signing Chase to a long-term contract.

"Ja'Marr is always going to be our priority," Tobin said, via SI. "He's a fantastic football player. He's gonna end up being the No. 1 paid non-quarterback in the league. We're there, let's get it done. The earlier we can do some of this stuff, the freer it [makes] us to build the rest of the team.

Ad

"We have other needs that we wanna build and so we wanna get these kinda things done earlier enough to where we can really focus on building out the rest of the football team."

Ja'Marr Chase was selected fifth overall in 2021 and had 1,701 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns last season with the Bengals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.