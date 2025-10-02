Bengals HC Zac Taylor gives clear verdict on team's QB needs amid trade rumors with Jake Browning as starter

Zac Taylor's Cincinnati Bengals are in a hole sooner than they would've liked. The season is but a quarter in, and franchise cornerstone Joe Burrow is already out. Cincinnati has collapsed rather quickly in his absence. After starting the season with back-to-back wins, backup Jake Browning has been no consolation, as the team fell to 2-2.Browning's play has seemingly improved, but there is still not a lot of hope for the Bengals without Burrow. Longtime journeymen Brett Rypien and Mike White are also in the wings to back up Browning, but neither is the hero that Coach Taylor needs right now.Ari Meirov posted a press conference clip on X of Taylor being asked whether the Bengals are considering adding competition for Browning. But Taylor exuded utmost confidence in the backup.&quot;I don't [think it's necessary to add competition],&quot; he said. &quot;I think with every position, we're always assessing. That's the personnel department. They do a great job at that, presenting us with options when Joe went down, of other guys we could bring in the room, as well. I got a ton of confidence in Jake.&quot;I'm unwavering in that. I've seen the best of Jake. I know that we can do a great job of supporting him to where he can go win games for us. So, I feel extremely confident in Jake Browning.&quot;For Week 5, Cincinnati is hosting the Detroit Lions, who are on a three-game winning streak. Although Detroit is likely to win, its middle-of-the-pack defense against quarterbacks gives Browning a small opportunity to capitalize.Bengals trade rumors: Who could they acquire to replace Jake Browning?According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, we could see a change at quarterback in Cincinnati sooner rather than later. If Jake Browning continues to lose games, the Bengals could explore the trade market with the deadline still way out.Florio suggested they could look to the New York Giants' deep quarterback room. Veteran Russell Wilson was recently benched for rookie Jaxson Dart, making the former Seahawks star a viable option with a lot of experience.Alternatively, the Bengals could also look at another one of the Giants' backups in Jameis Winston. Winston has about a decade's worth of experience as a journeyman.