Bengals HC Zac Taylor provides update on Trey Hendrickson's future

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor isn’t making any sweeping declarations about Trey Hendrickson’s contract standoff. However, he made one thing clear: that the Bengals still want the star pass rusher to wear the stripes.

“Just continue to work through the process," Taylor said on Sunday on the sidelines of the NFL's Annual meetings. "Trey’s been a big part of our team. We want to work through it with him and his agent, and we’ll just see where it goes."

Hendrickson, who has been the most important player for the Bengals’ defensive line since signing a four-year deal in 2021, has reportedly not been able to reach a deal with the organization. The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and is said to be seeking a contract that is in line with those handed out to the top defensive ends in the league.

Since joining Cincinnati, Hendrickson has recorded 57 sacks, including a career-high 17.5 in 2024, earning him his fourth Pro Bowl nod. However, contract talks between his camp and the Bengals have remained at a stalemate since the start of the 2025 offseason, leading to growing speculation about whether a trade or holdout could be on the horizon.

"We’ll just continue to work through the process with Trey" - Zac Taylor

Zac Taylor didn’t confirm any specifics about the nature of the negotiations but praised Hendrickson’s effort over the past four seasons.

“Very consistent. Not just two years. Four years for us,” Taylor said. “I think he’s one of the premier pass rushers in this league. Teams have to devote a lot of attention to him as they start their game plan each week."

"He’s been a guy who works his tail off day in and day out, 365 days a year, which I can respect and appreciate," the Bengals HC added. "Again, we’ll just continue to work through the process with Trey.”

So far, neither side has hinted at a formal split. Taylor’s public comments suggest that the door remains open to a resolution.

The Bengals have a track record of rewarding top performers. They extended defensive tackle B.J. Hill and linebacker Logan Wilson, but with Joe Burrow’s mega-extension on the books and Tee Higgins playing on the franchise tag, Cincinnati’s front office is navigating a delicate cap puzzle.

