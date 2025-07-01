Jalen Ramsey began his NFL journey with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. The cornerback was then traded to the Rams in 2019, where he won Super Bowl LVI with the team. In 2023, the Miami Dolphins acquired Ramsey to bolster their defense.

In September 2024, Ramsey signed a three-year extension worth $72.3 million. However, after a disappointing 8-9 campaign, they decided to mutually part ways. On Monday, the seven-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

Following this trade, Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase shared his thoughts on the situation. He shared a cryptic post on social media about the addition of Ramsey to the AFC North.

"Every week it gets better and better," Chase wrote in a tweet on X/Twitter.

Mike Tomlin and his team will face Chase and the Bengals twice during the 2025 season. They are first scheduled for a showdown on Oct. 16 at Paycor Stadium. The second meeting of these AFC North rivals takes place in November at Acrisure Stadium, the home ground of the Steelers.

Jalen Ramsey is not the only cornerback the Steelers acquired this offseason. In March, they brought in Super Bowl LIX champ Darius Slay on a one-year deal worth $10 million.

The six-time Pro Bowler spent the last five years with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the team decided to part ways with Slay with just one year remaining on the three-year, $42 million deal he signed in March 2023.

NFL analyst expresses concerns for Mike McDaniel and Dolphins following Jalen Ramsey trade

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has a difficult path ahead of him this upcoming season. After Jalen Ramsey's trade, NFL analyst Ed Edholm said the Steelers walked away with a bigger advantage in this deal compared to the Dolphins.

Edholm also highlighted how they gave away one of their top defensive players for Minkah Fitzpatrick, raising concerns about not having talented players on the depth chart.

"This trade sent away the Dolphins' leading pass catcher from 2024 and one of the most talented defenders," Edholm said via NFL.com.

"In return, they got a safety who wasn't too thrilled last time he was in Miami... the lack of depth at certain spots really has to worry Mike McDaniel. The Fins have fallen behind the Bills in the AFC East, and the Patriots and the Jets both had big offseasons, led by defensive-minded coaches who now probably smell a little blood in the shark-infested waters of South Florida. They'll be gunning to knock Miami out of that second spot in the division."

The Dolphins acquired Fitzpatrick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. However, he was traded to the Steelers in September 2019.

Will the safety make a strong comeback for the team this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

