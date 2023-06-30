Ja'Marr Chase is no stranger to off-season rumors, having been subjected to a few during his brief time with the Cincinnati Bengals so far.

Chase has had to deal with a few of those himself, but one particular off-season rumors has the Bengals star paying keen attention to proceedings.

Ja’MarrChase @Real10jayy__ ima b at a couple more games if this happen NBACentral @TheNBACentral BREAKING: Kyrie Irving will meet with the Phoenix Suns, per @ChrisBHaynes BREAKING: Kyrie Irving will meet with the Phoenix Suns, per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/pMfbc2u4E4 ima b at a couple more games if this happen twitter.com/thenbacentral/… 👀 ima b at a couple more games if this happen twitter.com/thenbacentral/…

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving has been the subject of intense speculation for the past couple of years, ultimately landing with the Dallas Mavericks last year. While the move to Mark Cuban's franchise didn't quite work out for Dallas, who failed to make the playoffs, recent rumors have seen Irving being linked with a move to the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns, of course, swung big, landing Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, teaming him up with Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and, more recently, Bradley Beal.

Ja'Marr Chase was himself intrigued with the Kyrie to Suns rumors, adding that he'd be dropping by more games, were the move to go through.

How many touchdowns did Ja Marr Chase have last year?

The 2022 NFL season was an eventful one for Chase, all things considered. As expected, the Bengals were contenders for the majority of the season,

Joe Burrow ended up having his best season in the NFL, earning MVP consideration after throwing a franchise-record 35 TDs.

Chase suited up for 12 games last year, racking up 87 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. The Bengals, however, perished at the hands of Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals have since developed a fractious rivalry with the Chiefs.

At Cincinnati's minicamp earlier this month, Chase was asked who's currently the best player in the league. The Bengals wideout promptly replied, "Joe Burrow. Everybody knows that. That’s easy. MVP."

When one reporter floated a certain 'Pat' as a contender, Chase replied with "Pat who?"

Mahomes, of course, responded in kind, dropping an ice-cold post on social media during the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

The rivalry between the two teams will resume later this year when Kansas City hosts Cincinnati in Week 17 on Dec. 31.

Having made a bunch of off-season moves to shore up their ranks, the Bengals will be baying for blood this time around.

