Bengals kicker Cade York announces major relationship move with fiancée Zoë Dale ahead of 2025 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Cade York has started a new relationship chapter with former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Zoë Dale. On Saturday, York and Dale got married in an intimate ceremony, according to PEOPLE. On Tuesday, the couple confirmed their wedding news via their social media.

Dale shared a joint Instagram post with York, featuring multiple photos of the couple from their wedding. The couple's wedding ceremony was organized at Verona Villa in Frisco, Texas.

"A lifetime of us!!" Dale wrote.

The wedding was attended by many Cowboys cheerleaders, including Amelie, who later posted multiple snippets of Zoë Dale's special day. Amelie shared an Instagram post featuring a clip of Dale performing the signature pregame routine of the Cowboys with other cheerleaders at the wedding.

"The ICONIC thunderstruck at Zoë’s wedding!!! (from some of the girls’ instagram)" Amelie wrote in the caption.

Cade York and Zoë Dale got married four months after the Bengals kicker popped the marriage question to the former Cowboys cheerleader. In March, York proposed to Dale at Flippen Park, Dallas.

The couple announced their engagement news via an Instagram post.

"Still in awe. A story only Jesus Himself could write!!" Dale wrote in the caption of her post.

Cade York's wife Zoë Dale recapped beautiful moments from bridal shower with family

Two months after getting engaged to Cade York, Zoë Dale was thrown a memorable bridal shower by her family and friends from the Cowboys cheerleading squad in May. Dale later paid a special tribute to them via an Instagram post, attached with her emotional message.

"Showered in love yesterday! thank you to my family and friends who put together the most beautiful shower and to everyone who came! Cade and I are so blessed!!" Dale wrote.

Zoë Dale stayed in the Cowboys cheerleading team from 2023-2025 before announcing her exit in June. Cade York, on the other hand, started his NFL journey after getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the 124th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Currently, Dale is signed with the Bengals and will be entering his second season with the franchise.

