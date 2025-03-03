Bengals move on from Alex Cappa just weeks before wife Emily prepares to welcome baby No. 2

The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran guard Alex Cappa on Monday. The decision comes just weeks before he and his wife Emily are set to welcome their second child.

Emily, who works as an automation engineer in the gaming industry, announced in October that they are expecting a baby boy. She posted lovely sneak peeks from the maternity shoot.

"Welcoming baby brother to the Cappa family in March," Emily captioned.

Alex and Emily’s love story began in high school, where they met in a drama class. They got married in 2020 and became parents to their son Cody in May 2023.

Releasing Cappa saves the Bengals $8 million and helps them adjust their roster for the 2025 season.

Cappa joined Cincinnati in 2022 on a four-year contract and played 50 games as a key part of the offensive line. However, injuries and performance struggles led the team to let him go. The Bengals are expected look for new players in free agency or the draft to strengthen their offensive line.

NFL guard Alex Cappa is a hands-on dad

Alex Cappa's special moments with his son Cody are often shared by his wife Emily Cappa.

In June 2023, she celebrated Alex's first Father’s Day with a sweet post, calling him a great dad and sharing a photo of him holding their baby.

"Happy first Father's Day.♥️ Cody and I are so lucky to have you in our lives," Emily captioned.

In November 2023, Emily posted a fun picture of them, showing their love for adventure.

"Exploring the Milky Way 💫," Emily captioned.

She also shared another photo of Cappa in his Bengals jersey, enjoying a Sunday at the park with Cody.

"Sunday at the park with dad," Emily captioned in December 2023.

Alex and Emily Cappa announced their first pregnancy in December 2022, nine months after he signed with Cincinnati.

Before joining the Bengals, Alex played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2018-2021. In the last year of his tenure with the team, he also went on to win the Super Bowl.

