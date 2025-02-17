  • home icon
Bengals set to make $25,693,000 move to settle Tee Higgins’ future: Report

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Feb 17, 2025 20:31 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
The Cincinnati Bengals must decide soon as one of their top players - wide receiver Tee Higgins - will soon be out of contract. However, the decision appears to have been made, as the Bengals will reportedly place a non-exclusive franchise tag on him for a second consecutive offseason.

The wide receivers around the league will make $25.69 million if they are franchise-tagged by their respective franchises. There seems to be a bit of a change, though, as Cincinnati is also planning on signing Higgins to a long-term contract.

In December, he ended his association with agent David Mulugheta and is now represented by Rocky Arceneaux and Caitlin Aoki of Alliance Sports. If the franchise tags him, it would sign the wide receiver to a one-year, $26 million, fully guaranteed contract.

Tee Higgins had a good season in 2024, finishing with 73 catches on 109 targets for 911 yards (12.5 yards per reception) with 10 touchdown receptions. Now, with the expectation that he will sign a contract to remain with the Bengals, the team has a chance to keep building around the offensive trio of Joe Burrow (quarterback), Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins (wide receivers).

The tag window officially opened on Tuesday (Feb. 18) at 4 p.m. ET and will be available for all 32 teams until Tuesday (Mar. 4) at 4 p.m. ET. All 32 teams can use the franchise tag on one player per offseason.

What other players can get franchise-tagged?

The franchise tag can be interesting this offseason, as some players could be held from unrestricted free agency. One team that can exercise the franchise tag is the San Francisco 49ers, with safety Talanoa Hufanga. He has played at a high level but missed 17 games over the last two seasons.

Another name that could be linked to being franchise-tagged this offseason is four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly with the Indianapolis Colts. He has proven to be a legitimate top-end center and helped make the Colts' offensive line one of the best in the sport.

Remember that just because a team signs a player to the franchise tag does not mean an extension is ruled out.

Edited by William Paul
