Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart already bracing for Madden 26 rating with savage take 

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Shemar Stewart in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The edge rusher spent his entire collegiate football career with the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bengals spotted Stewart's productivity in college and used their No. 17 pick to bring him into the building. With the Madden 26 game set to be released, Stewart was recently asked about his starting rating.

The Bengals' rookie replied:

"(With) 1 and a half sacks, 65 overall. I see it coming man, it's okay. You're forgiven in advance."

Stewart referred to his sack total from his third and final season playing college football. He amassed a stat line of 14 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble in 12 games. Stewart believes that his low sack total could significantly reduce his Madden rating entering the league.

Here's a look at the top 10 Madden ratings from last year's iteration:

Joe Alt, Right Tackle, Los Angeles Chargers - 79 Marvin Harrison Jr. Wide Receiver, Arizona Cardinals - 79 Brock Bowers, Tight End, Las Vegas Raiders - 78 Dallas Turner, ROLB, Minnesota Vikings - 78 Olumuyiwa Fashanu Left Tackle, New York Jets - 78 Amarius Mims, Right Tackle, Cincinnati Bengals - 78 JC Latham, Left Tackle, Tennessee Titans - 78 Jonathon Brooks, Half Back, Carolina Panthers - 77 Lantau Latu, Defensive End, Indianapolis Colts - 77 Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, New York Giants - 77

Judging by the rookie ratings from the last Madden rating, Shemar Stewart could get a much higher rating than his proposed 65 overall.

Did the Cincinnati draft Shemar Stewart to replace Trey Hendrickson?

Stacking up on talented edge rushers is the way to go in the modern NFL. Just look at the Philadelphia Eagles' game plan throughout their Super Bowl LIX-winning campaign.

The Bengals have one of the best edge rushers in the league, Trey Hendrickson, who is still on their roster. However, contractual disputes might see Hendrickson traded before the start of the 2025 season.

Such a likelihood possibly played into the front office's selection of Shemar Stewart in the first round. Texas A&M is a pressure generator and could grow into a stellar successor for the Defensive Player of the Year contestant.

However, if Hendrickson does agree to a new deal, then the Bengals could have one of the AFC's most fearsome pass rush duos.

