Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart misses day 1 of minicamp over contract issues

ESPN NFL analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals Ben Baby revealed on Friday that two top Bengals draft picks from the 2025 NFL Draft were not present on the first day of the team's minicamp due to contractual issues.

In a social media post to X, Baby detailed how first round pick, defensive end Shemar Stewart, and second round pick, linebacker Demetrius Knight did not participate in the start of minicamp.

"Bengals DE Shemar Stewart (first round) and LB Demetrius Knight (second round) didn't participate in today's rookie minicamp because of unsigned contracts, coach Zac Taylor said. No update on DE Trey Hendrickson's contract status as well."

The news is notable and one that has become quite common in recent seasons for the Bengals. It seems as though every offseason features star players frustrated with the current state of their contract, with the franchise deciding against paying their top players what they are worth.

Over the past few seasons, WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins, DE Trey Hendrickson, and now Stewart and Knight, have either missed time or voiced their displeasure with the state of their current deal.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 Outlook

The reality is that both Stewart and Knight will likely sign in the coming days or weeks and not be in any doubt of missing the start of the season on the active roster. Stewart was selected No. 17 overall out of Texas A&M while Knight was picked No. 49 overall out of South Carolina.

The addition of both players should drastically improve the Bengals defense in 2025 after a terrible campaign in 2024. Last season, the Bengals defensive unit averaged 25.5 points against per game, a value that was tied for No. 25 in the entire National Football League.

Should Hendrickson remain with the team despite his contract situation, the former New Orleans Saints star should form a great partnership with Stewart next season. Hendrickson had a league leading 17.5 sacks last year, while Stewart was extremely impactful for the Aggies in 2024 as well.

Only time will tell whether both players return to the practice field in the coming days, however, it is evident that the Bengals will need both to be signed by the start of the season if they want to improve their defensive ranking from last season.

