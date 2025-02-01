We are officially just over a week away from Super Bowl 59, which means predictions are pouring in across the board for which of the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles will come out on top at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. One man who isn't having all that much fun with all the talk about Super Bowl LIX is Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

On Friday, Chase was asked for his thoughts on the matchup between the two teams in New Orleans and the All-Pro WR made his feelings crystal clear.

“Everyone knows I'm not a KC fan, so I'm hoping Saquon rushes for 200 this game," Chase told WCPO 9's Caleb Noe. "I think overall it will be a great game just because both sides have great players on each side.”

If Patrick Mahomes manages to take the Chiefs all the way to a three-peat, we might have to have a conversation regarding if Mahomes belongs in the same tier as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady whereas if Jalen Hurts lifts the Lombardi Trophy next Sunday night, he will be immortalized in Philly folklore.

Super Bowl 59: How Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs match up against the Eagles

It's difficult to bet against Patrick Mahomes regardless of how many injuries the Chiefs have at any given point. Throughout the year, the Chiefs battled several injuries, including major ones to Rashee Rice, Jaylen Watson, Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu.

Despite those injuries, the Chiefs managed to rack up 15 wins. The only two losses came against the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos, when they rested their starters for the regular season finale.

This time around, the Chiefs will face their toughest test yet, going up against Vic Fangio's Eagles' defense.

Fangio's defense has been known to cause opposing quarterbacks some headaches, but in terms of matchups, it appears Mahomes has been a steady hand when it comes to combating Fangio's schemes.

As a coach (including his stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos), Fangio is 0-8 against Mahomes.

However, Fangio has the services of arguably the best defensive line this season, including the likes of Jalen Carter, Reed Blankenship, Quinyon Mitchell and Darius Slay.

